Tanker Explosion Leaves One Dead, 10 Injured In Niger

One person has been confirmed dead following a tanker explosion at Dilko Junction in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State on Friday. The explosion also left 10 others injured.

The explosion, it was gathered, destroyed 19 vehicles.

Injured victims were rushed to Umar Musa Hospital in Sabon Wuse, Abuja.

Read Also: Horror: Tanker Explosion Causes Fire Outbreak Around Ecobank Head Office In Victoria Island (Photos)

It was also learnt that firefighters from the State Fire Services who turned up at the scene of the incident with their colleagues in the Federal Fire Service were only able to bring the fire under control around 4:30 am on Saturday morning.