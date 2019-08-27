Taylor Swift Is World’s Highest-Paid Women In Music 2019

American singer Taylor Swift has topped the Forbes‘ list for highest-paid women in music after earning a whopping $185 million pretax over the past year, which puts her ahead of runner-up Beyoncé and Rihanna.

People reports that most of Swift’s earnings came from her Reputation stadium tour.

Beyoncé came second with $81 million while Rihanna came in third on the list with $62 million.

Read Also: FORBES: Full List Of Highest Paid Actresses In The World

See all of this year’s highest-paid women in music below:

1. Taylor Swift – $185 million

2. Beyoncé – $81 million

3. Rihanna – $62 million

4. Katy Perry – $57.5 million

5. P!nk – $57 million

6. Ariana Grande – $48 million

7. Jennifer Lopez – $43 million

8. Lady Gaga – $39.5 million

9. Celine Dion – $37.5 million

10. Shakira – $35 million