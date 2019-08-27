Taylor Swift Is World’s Highest-Paid Women In Music 2019

American singer Taylor Swift has topped the Forbes‘ list for highest-paid women in music after earning a whopping $185 million pretax over the past year, which puts her ahead of runner-up Beyoncé and Rihanna.
People reports that most of Swift’s earnings came from her Reputation stadium tour.
Beyoncé came second with $81 million while Rihanna came in third on the list with $62 million.
Read Also: FORBES: Full List Of Highest Paid Actresses In The World
See all of this year’s highest-paid women in music below:
1. Taylor Swift – $185 million
2. Beyoncé – $81 million
3. Rihanna – $62 million
4. Katy Perry – $57.5 million
5. P!nk – $57 million
6. Ariana Grande – $48 million
7. Jennifer Lopez – $43 million
8. Lady Gaga – $39.5 million
9. Celine Dion – $37.5 million
10. Shakira – $35 million