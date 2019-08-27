The Man In Japan Is Not Buhari But Jibrin Of Sudan, Bring Him Out For DNA: IPOB (VIDEO)

A new video has hit the internet wherein a die-hard member of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) was spotted sitting on the basement of the residence of Nigeria’s ambassador in Japan and insisted that he wouldn’t leave until President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in the country comes out.

In the video, the young man said: ”in fact the man inside is not Buhari but Jibrin of Sudan.”

He then insisted that the authorities bring him out to undergo a DNA test now as they have a doctor on ground.

