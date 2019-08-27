Toyin Abraham Reacts As Ruth Kadiri Welcomes Baby Girl

by Valerie Oke
Ruth Kadiri
Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has announced that her colleague, Ruth Kadiri, has given birth to a baby girl.

Toyin, who also just delivered a baby boy, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

While making the announcement, Toyin added that ”August is the sweetest month this year.”

See Toyin Abraham’s post below:

