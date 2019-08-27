Toyin Abraham Reacts As Ruth Kadiri Welcomes Baby Girl

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has announced that her colleague, Ruth Kadiri, has given birth to a baby girl.

Toyin, who also just delivered a baby boy, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

While making the announcement, Toyin added that ”August is the sweetest month this year.”

See Toyin Abraham’s post below: