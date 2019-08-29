Toyin Abraham’s Husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi Steps Out With Newborn Baby

Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi took to his Instagram page to show picture of himself stepping out with their child.
The Nollywood actor has been at the forefront of the media since news broke out that he engaged actress, Toyin Abraham.
Several child naming ceremonies held for baby Ire at several locations by well wishers of the newly engaged celebrity couple who gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.
Kolawole Ajeyemiz who has a grown-up daughter showered prayers on his children in a lovely post on Instagram.
See his post below:
View this post on Instagram
IRE ❤️ just as your name implies “Goodness” may the Goodness of God almighty be with you all the days of your life. When I look at you I see joy , grace , hope and happiness may the goodness you have brought to this world never cease at any moment in your life. From the depth of my heart I pray for the strength,grace and God’s favor be yours and your Sister. We are very happy at your arrival in our life, we will never be sad over you in the mighty name of Jesus. ARIDUNU OMO NI OLORUN MA SE YIN FUN WA. DM @kolawoleclothings or WhatsApp 08081363363 for business 🤝🤝 #wgatap#sonofmercy#kolawoleclothings #toyintitans#mycircle#myspirit