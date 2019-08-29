Toyin Abraham’s Husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi Steps Out With Newborn Baby

Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi took to his Instagram page to show picture of himself stepping out with their child.

The Nollywood actor has been at the forefront of the media since news broke out that he engaged actress, Toyin Abraham.

Several child naming ceremonies held for baby Ire at several locations by well wishers of the newly engaged celebrity couple who gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

Kolawole Ajeyemiz who has a grown-up daughter showered prayers on his children in a lovely post on Instagram.

See his post below: