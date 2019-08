A truck laden with excreta has fallen with its content spilled on the popular Odo Iyalaro Bridge at Ojota area of Lagos on Monday.

While the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained at the time of this report, the truck has caused gridlock on the road as it blocks the way with its fall.

Also, the stench from its content is said to have caused serious concern around the area as motorists and passersby have to cover their nose as they ply the road.