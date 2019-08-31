Trump Cancels Automatic Citizenship For Children Of Non-Citizens Born In US

The administration of President Donald Trump administration has cancelled automatic citizenship for the children of some US service members and US government employees living abroad.

In the same vein, the policy has also cancelled automatic citizenship for children of non-citizens born in the United States.

Under the new citizenship policy which will be effective from October 29 as announced on Wednesday August 28, US citizens who gave birth to their children abroad are expected to apply for U.S. citizenship ahead of the child’s 18th birthday.

Previously, their children would be considered to be both living in and outside of the US for purposes of eventually gaining citizenship.

Now, parents have to apply for their children to be citizens of the US when they are almost 18-years.