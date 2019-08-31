Twitter C.E.O. Jack Dorsey’s Account Hacked

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Chief Executive Officer of popular social media platform, Twitter, Jack Dorsey witnessed an unusual event on Friday night as hackers breached his Twitter account.

Jack Dorsey
Twitter boss, Jack Dorsey

A group of hackers known as the Chuckling Squad took control over Jack’s account.

Offensive tweets which include racial slurs, antisemitic messages and at least one Holocaust denial were tweeted out by the hackers in 10 minutes of being in control of Dorsey’s account.

Jack Dorsey’s unauthorized tweets were broadcast to more than 4 million users and sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many actively tagging Twitter Security and Twitter Communications, hoping to alert them to the problem.

Few minutes after the hack, Twitter tweeted that “the account is now secure, and there is no indication that Twitter’s systems have been compromised.”

See tweet below:

 

