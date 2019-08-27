U.S Imposes New Visa Charges, Blames Nigerian Govt For Decision

The United States of America (USA) has increased the cost of visa application for Nigerians.

This increase in visa fee has come at a time when the Nigerian-US relations has been hit by the infamous arrest of 77 Nigerians by the FBI over internet fraud-related crimes.

The US consulate, however, has denied reports going around that the increase is as a result of the fraud scandal.

The US consulate asserted that the increase is a retaliation against the Nigerian government for increasing visa fee for Americans coming to Nigeria.

According to the statement, Nigerians will be required to pay a fee called visa ‘issuance fee’, or ‘reciprocity fee’, for all applications for nonimmigrant visas in B, F, H1B, I, L, and R visa classifications.

The issuance/reciprocity fee is different from the application fees as this will be charged in addition to the nonimmigrant visa application fee.

The fees, however, are non-refundable, and their amounts vary based on visa classification.

“The reciprocity fee will be required for all Nigerian citizens worldwide, regardless of where they are applying for a nonimmigrant visa to the United States.

“The reciprocity fee is required for each visa that is issued, which means both adults and minors whose visa applications are approved will be charged the reciprocity fee.

“The fee can only be paid at the U.S. Embassy or the U.S. Consulate General. The reciprocity fee cannot be paid at banks or any other location,” the statement read in part.

Under this new policy, Nigerian citizens whose applications for a nonimmigrant visa are denied will not be charged the new reciprocity fee.