U20 Flying Eagles Lose To Burkina Faso In Final, Settle For Silver

The U20 Flying Eagles of Nigeria missed out on the chance to win gold at the Africa Games football event which held in Morocco as they were beaten 2-0 by Burkina Faso in the final.

The match started at a fast pace with the West African team dominating early possessions but for the defensive solidarity of the young Stallions of Burkina Faso,

The Flying Eagles were soon behind by two goals in the first half courtesy of a quick counter-attacking move by the Burkina Faso team.

However, despite the Flyjng Eagles fight in the second half, they were unable to find a way back into the game and had to settle for Silver.