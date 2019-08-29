UEFA Best Player Of The Year Award: Liverpool Defender, Van Dijk, Pipps Messi And Ronaldo

FC Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk, has been named the best UEFA player of the year after helping the Reds lift the much-coveted Champions League trophy.

The Dutch player pipped the duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and rival, Lionel Messi, to the award for his stellar performance during the 2018/2019 Champions League season.

Five times Ballon D’or winner was named the best forward for the 2018/2019 season while Ronaldo was without an award.

In so doing, Van Dijk has now become the first defender to be crowned UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.