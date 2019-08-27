Uriel Oputa Undergoes Fat-freezing To Get Flat Tummy (Video)

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Uriel Oputa has revealed that she opted for fat freezing to achieve a flat tummy rather than undergoing liposuction surgery.

The reality TV star shared a video which shows her at a surgical theater saying,

“This is gonna freeze my fat… and it’s a great option if you don’t wanna do liposuction”

A lady in the theater also revealed the importance of fat-freeze.

In her words,

“We doing some fat-freezing and some cavitation. Fat-freezing is good for people who, no matter how much they exercise, no matter how much they diet, they just can’t”

Watch video below: