Watch Video From Tboss’ Baby Shower

2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss recently welcomed a baby and has taken to her IG page to share clips from her baby shower.
The new mom in the clip shared could be seen lifting her dress up at some point to show her baby bump.
She captioned the clip;
Aka @simplysorrentino suggested that I had it, I really wasn’t up for it. In fact she literally forced me to have it. And I have No regrets that I did.
It was absolutely beautiful- She with a couple of my lovely friends turned family organized the whole party and it was sooo cute?
Good food, lots of cakes, drinks & yummzzz, Great friends & loads of fun games- Jezzzz I never knew my friends & sister were so competitive ?.
All Round a Night to Remember??
Thank you to everyone who came over to celebrate with us ( There’s 2 of me now?) I’m most grateful for your friendship, Love, care & support and I celebrate you All???. Thank u @beautybykuni?
@miss_goldilocks Thank you for the video-
