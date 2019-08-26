Nigeria Is Known For Scamming Because We Are Smarter Than Alot Of People: Jidenna

American rapper, Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, better known mononymously as Jidenna, rose up to defend his motherland, Nigeria over the recent fraud saga.

Information Nigeria recalls 77 Nigerians were recently nabbed by the FBI for defrauding innocent people and conspiring with federal and state agents to perpetrate the crime.

This also gave Kenyan model, Huddah Monroe the effrontery to tag all Nigerian men as scammers.

According to Jidenna, the reason Nigeria is known for scamming is not because we are bad people but because we are smarter than a lot of people.

The rapper made this remark on a live radio program in New York.

Watch the video below: