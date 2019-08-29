We Are Working On Ending Killing Of Nigerians – South African President

by Valerie Oke

 

Rhamaphosa, Buhari
Presidents of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa and President Muhammadu Buhari

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa says steps are being taken to end the ‘upsetting’ killings of Nigerians in his country.

The South African president said this while fielding questions from journalists on the margins of the ongoing seventh Tokyo International Conference for Africa Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan.

According to the South African leader, the killing actually necessitated the call for a meeting by both himself and President Buhari.

The South African president said, “Well, no, no, we are going to be discussing all that because we have very good relations. We’ll talk about the issue of Nigerians who are dying in South Africa,” he said.

“We feel very upset about that. Obviously, our criminal justice system is working on it. We don’t support killings.

“Nobody should ever be killed, but it’s also good to use this opportunity here in Japan to renew the bond between us, to talk about common things between South Africa and Nigeria. We know we have to play key roles in the overall development of the continent.”

Tags from the story
Cyril Rhamposa, killings, Nigerians in South Africa
0

You may also like

‘I’m 100% PDP’, Says Gov. Suswam Amid Reports Of Massive Decampment Of PDP Govs To APC

BREAKING: Court voids Adeleke’s candidature as Osun PDP gubernatorial election

Supreme Court Verdict: APC’s Hopes Not Dashed, Peterside Encourages Supporters

Ex-Gov. Ohakim Quits Partisan Politics

Shehu Sani

Manipulation Of Religion Is Nigeria’s Biggest Problem: Shehu Sani

Oritsejafor’s Private Jet: ACN, CPC Conspirators’ll Say Anything To Remain Relevant – Presidency

Why I Shunned National Award Ceremony – Fayemi

The Saraki Situation Happened Before And PDP Did Not Punish Anyone, Murray-Bruce Hits At APC

Chinese government demolishes Megachurch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *