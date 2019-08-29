We Are Working On Ending Killing Of Nigerians – South African President

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa says steps are being taken to end the ‘upsetting’ killings of Nigerians in his country.

The South African president said this while fielding questions from journalists on the margins of the ongoing seventh Tokyo International Conference for Africa Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan.

According to the South African leader, the killing actually necessitated the call for a meeting by both himself and President Buhari.

The South African president said, “Well, no, no, we are going to be discussing all that because we have very good relations. We’ll talk about the issue of Nigerians who are dying in South Africa,” he said.

“We feel very upset about that. Obviously, our criminal justice system is working on it. We don’t support killings.

“Nobody should ever be killed, but it’s also good to use this opportunity here in Japan to renew the bond between us, to talk about common things between South Africa and Nigeria. We know we have to play key roles in the overall development of the continent.”