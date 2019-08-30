‘We Can Transmit Election Results Electronically: INEC

by Temitope Alabi
INEC
INEC

Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, the Independent and National Electoral Commission’s Director of Publicity, has revealed that it might be possible to theoretically transmit election results electronically even though it is not embedded in the electoral laws.

Osaze-Uzzi made this known while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, August 29.

He continued saying that the nation’s laws does not give room for the electronic transmission of electoral results.

“Theoretically, in our elections, you can transmit the results electronically. But the law in Nigeria does not allow for that.

“If Nigerians want that to happen, then you can do that. But that does not mean it will not be susceptible to manipulation by people who are interested in manipulating the process,” he said.

Osaze-Uzzi also explained that the most important part of an election process is the actual voting and direction of result.

“That is the building for the very foundation. If that is not right, others are not right. Even if INEC gets the collation wrong which it should not, there is a process by which, for example, it is challenged, it goes back to the commission” he added.

Tags from the story
inec, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi
