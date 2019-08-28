We Cry, Makeup, Use Filter And Continue The Journey — Toke Makinwa

by Valerie Oke
Toke makinwa goes braless
Toke Makinwa

Fashion enthusiast and ‘OAP’, Toke Makinwa on Wednesday stated that “nobody said it will be easy but one has to keep striving.”

The media personality, who came under fire for saying peaceful relationships are always boring therefore one must spice it up with drama, gave the advice via her twitter handle.

According to the ‘On Becoming’ author, everyone cries, then they wear makeup, use filter and go on with their life journey.

She tweeted: Nobody said it’ll be easy, forget pictures o we all cry, wear makeup, use filter and continue the journey.

 

 

Toke Makinwa
Singer Iyanya replies actress Yvonne Nelson in freestyle session with Tim Westwood

