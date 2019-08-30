‘What I Will Do When My Daughter Finds The One’ – Waje

by Temitope Alabi

'The Most Beautiful Jewel' - Waje Celebrates Daughter As She Turns A Year Older

Nigerian singer, Waje has revealed just how she would act when her daughter, Emerald Iruobe, finds love in the nearest future.

The talented singer, who recently released a new song, which saw her daughter playing the love interest of Johnny Drille wrote: “I’m not sure I can ever prepare for the day my emerald will say “mum I’ve MET THE ONE

Read Also: Waje’s Daughter Turns Video Vixen In Mother’s New Song

This is coming after the singer made headlines a while back, saying she will be retiring from music as she is not getting just as much as she is investing in her career.

