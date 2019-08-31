‘What My Marriage To Funke Akindele Has Taught Me’ – JJC

Nigerian producer, JJC Skillz has shared some personal informations about his marriage to ace actress Funke Akindele.

JJC, in an interview, opened up on his marriage to the mother of his kids, saying he has learnt a couple of things.

Read Also: “I once dreamt that I’d marry her, but she didn’t believe me” – Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz reveals

In his words;

“The moment I met Funke Akindele, I knew she was going to be my wife,” he said. “I told her that straight away the first time we met, but she didn’t believe me. Here we are today as one beautiful family.”

“Marriage to Funke has taught me to be patient. I needed to be patient and I have learned that a lot. Men and women are not from the same planet, but we both live on earth. A happy wife is a happy life.”

On how he felt welcoming a set of twin boys recently, he said; “Since the birth of the twins, everything has been double-double for us. My music business is going well. I have a complete beautiful family and everything is going smoothly for us.”