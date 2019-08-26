What You Need To Do If You Think You Are Too Small To Make A Difference: Patoranking

Popular Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name ‘‘Patoranking” has opined that anybody who thinks he or she is too small to make a difference needs to spend a night with a mosquito. Do you agree with him???
He made this known in an Instagram post on Monday, 26th August.
See what he posted below:
If you think you’re too small to make a difference, you haven’t spent the night with a mosquito. #Wilmer