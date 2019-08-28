‘When I Wake Up In The Morning, I No Longer Have Erection’ — Kidnapper Wadume

Controversial Taraba kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume, who is in police custody, recently revealed that he has lost his manhood and he can no longer make use of it anymore.

Speaking on what led to the damage of his manhood, the 34-year-old kidnapper with four wives and four children, said:

“I was arrested by the police in Ibi on August 7. The police said I am a kidnapper and they handcuffed my hands and legs.

“On our way, we passed through an army checkpoint and after identification, they allowed us to go. We passed the second checkpoint which had mobile policemen and they also allowed us to pass.

“At the third checkpoint, we wasted a little time but they allowed us to go after the policemen told them they were detectives on assignment.

“Five minutes after we left that point, an army patrol vehicle started shooting at us. Our vehicle got hit, somersaulted severally times and crashed.

“When the bus stopped, all of us came out alive, except for bullet wounds. A bullet hit part of my scrotum.

“When I ran to my uncle in Kano state, he called a doctor to treat the bullet wound that affected my private part.

“It is possible, I cannot use it (manhood) again because of the damage and I have discovered that when I wake up in the morning these days, I no longer have erection.”

“Although, I did not ask soldiers to kill the policemen or anyone, I was happy when they rescued me. But I am happier now that the police have arrested me alive, instead of killing me.

“I am not a kidnapper, but I supply arms to different gangs. I make enough money as a supplier of riffles. I know I have committed a crime by selling guns, but I am willing to change for good” he said.

A police source, who spoke regarding the confession of Wadume, told The Nation:

“Wadume is giving a lot of information, and most of his revelations are true. But as a criminal, some of his information are half-truth,” he said.