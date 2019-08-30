Why I Avoid Luxurious Life Style: Aliko Dangote

Dr Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest ma, has revealed that he avoids a luxurious lifestyle because it distracts him.

According to the business mogul who made this known during the 2019 edition of the Mo Ibrahim Forum,  he is more focused on his personal goals of growing his business empire and as such, does not need any distractions that such luxury stuff comes with.

He concluded by saying he has no single house outside the store of Nigeria.

His words:

“I don’t have any holiday home anywhere. I don’t have a house anywhere but I know people who are working for me…they have houses in London.”.

