‘Why I Celebrated My Eviction From BBNaija House’ — Gedoni

by Temitope Alabi

Gedoni

Former BBNaija housemate Gedoni was one of the two housemates who was evicted on Sunday.

Just after Gedoni’s name was mentioned by Ebuka, he said: “Thank you.”

His eviction, however, saw his girlfriend in the house, Khafi, break down in tears while other housemates tried to console her.

Read Also: BBNaija 2019: Khafi And I Never Had Sex, Says Gedoni

On why he was grateful for the eviction, Gedoni took to his Twitter page to say:

“I knelt down in thanks because I had decided to thank God if evicted or saved.”

The former reality TV star also spoke on his alleged sexual encounters with Khafi, saying it never happened as Khafi has been celibate for 8 years and they never had sex.

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Gedoni, Khafi, Sex
0

You may also like

Whitenicious boss, Dencia attacks Toke Makinwa over stolen product result pictures

Another Selfie Of Tiwa Savage And Korede Bello Hit The Internet

“I deserve it” Lola Omotayo shares why Peter bought her a Range Rover

'Leave her alone!' - Tonto Dikeh blasts internet trolls over Regina Daniels

‘Leave her alone!’ – Tonto Dikeh blasts internet trolls over Regina Daniels marriage

Tuface Idibia Celebrates His Daughter On Her 10th Birthday

UPDATE: Singer May D’S Baby Mama, Adebola Olowoporoku, Exposes him as a deadbeat Dad ? (screenshots)

So beautiful! Chance The Rapper shares more stunning photos from his wedding

Ice Prince, Olamide And Phyno To Feature On Thesame Track — ‘Get Some Money’

I’d cry if denied food –Okon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *