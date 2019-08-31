Why Lagos CP Deployed 100 Police Officers To Disrupt Bobrisky’s Birthday

Information Nigeria recalls a video emerged online which shows the birthday venue of popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as “Bobrisky” being disrupted by the Nigerian Police officers.

According to TheCable Lifestyle, a statement was issued to the police divisions in Elemoro, Epe, Victoria Island, and Alausa in which Muazu directed that patrol vehicles and over 100 personnel be deployed to the venues to prevent a potential breach of public peace and to ensure that no immoral act takes place in the premises.

The Lagos state police command also confirmed that its officers shut down the venue of Bobrisky’s 28th birthday party holding in Lekki, Lagos state on Saturday.

According to LIB, the spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana, confirmed that the directive for the shutdown came from the state command saying,

“Police have sealed off the venue based on credible intelligence. That is the most brief I can give for now”

The statement further reads:

“Considering the pedigree of the celebrant, the event may likely cause breach of public peace and it is expected that no immoral display should be allowed,

To augment security at each of the venues, ACPOL Area ‘A’ Lion Building/SUPOL Victoria Island is to mobilize 50 men from own Area Command/Division to provide security at Club DNA, No 76 Adetokumbo Ademola Street, opposite Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island and Paradise Boat Club, plot 8, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island on 31/08/2019 and 01/09/2019 respectively.

To be assisted by DPO Victoria Island, ACPOL Area ‘J’ Elemoro/SUPOL Maroko is to mobilize 50 men from own Area Command/Division to provide water-tight security at Club DNA, No 76 Adetokumbo Ademola Street, opposite Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island and Paradise Boat Club, plot 8, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island on 31/08/2019 and 01/09/2019 respectively.

He also warned that should there be a breakdown of law, the premises should be shut down immediately.

Note, Area commanders/DPOs are to personally lead the men to the locations and ensure no immoral act should take place while the locations should be shut down if necessary all to ensure strict compliance please,” the statement added.