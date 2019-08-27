Why Nigerians Suffer In Diaspora – Lizzy Anjorin

Popular Nigerian actress, Lizzy Anjorin has revealed that hate is the reason for the suffering of Nigerians in Diaspora.

The actress pointed out that Nigeria is not the worst nation in the world as being portrayed in the media.

Also Read: Why You Will Die Poor If You Marry A Woman That Doesn’t Like Money: Lizzy Anjorin

The Yoruba actress expressed that hate from people who feel entitled to one’s live and hate from the media are the major reasons Nigerians are suffering abroad.

The actress also sent a strong warning to people who talk bad about on social media and try to be close to her in real life.

See her post below: