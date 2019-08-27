Why Nigerians Suffer In Diaspora – Lizzy Anjorin

Popular Nigerian actress, Lizzy Anjorin has revealed that hate is the reason for the suffering of Nigerians in Diaspora.
The actress pointed out that Nigeria is not the worst nation in the world as being portrayed in the media.
The Yoruba actress expressed that hate from people who feel entitled to one’s live and hate from the media are the major reasons Nigerians are suffering abroad.
The actress also sent a strong warning to people who talk bad about on social media and try to be close to her in real life.
Life is cruel faa…. . . Nigeria hate you for been beautiful/handsome and succesful.. . Due to what they read on social media through Nigerians against her fellows, other countries around globe has picked that deadly hate against Nigerians.. . The poverty that will befall some people and their generation will be so deadly on this issue of hate. . Note ..No matter how much I love you ..if your matter carry me go internet for negative ish*, if you see me run for your dear life because (???) …, Even till tomorow God and satan are still enemy till infinity . Na jobless and evil people like you dey make Nigerians go through deadly maltreatment in diaspora… . If I tell you my experience recently especially this morning ??? My enemy feel like living this world ni sha. . Nigerians in diaspora plz come home…belief me God will find you with grace , I know is not easy ,but I wept 😭😭😭for some people. . . Government should do something on negative issues on social media against Nigerians.. Worst happen in other countries but they will never make it to internet just to safe the image of their country. . . Eyin eyanmi problem ti wa oo ..the segregation and racism pass EBOLA'S case.