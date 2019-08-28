Why Police Assaulted Me: FUTA Student

The female undergraduate of the Federal University of Akure(FUTA) has finally opened up on what transpired between herself and the policemen before she was assaulted.

According to the lady, Sheba Ogbu, she was on her way coming from church when the policemen accosted her.

She added that the officers demanded sex and her refusal made them assault her.

She further explained that the incident happened around 9:30 pm along Oyemekun Road in Akure on Sunday.

Reacting to her claims, the Ondo State Police spokesperson Femi Joseph, said:

“The students were stopped by the policemen on patrol on Sunday night, and when they were asked to open the bag they held, they refused, that was what caused an argument between them, leading to one of them to slightly push the lady. But because the lady was drunk, she fell down and got injured.

“In spite of that, as I am speaking with you now, the policeman in question has been arrested and will face trial. He would definitely be punished.