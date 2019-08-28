Why Relationships Are Harder These Days: Nadia Buhari

by Eyitemi
Nadia Buhari
Nadia Buhari

Nollywood actress Nadia Buhari has opined that relationships are now harder because the word ”love” is usually used out of context.

Read Also[Photos]: Nadia Buari Shares Rare Photos Of Her Family

The screen diva made this known in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

See what she shared below:

Tags from the story
Nadia Buhari
0

You may also like

BBNaija: Alex becomes new Head of House, as Cee-C is dethroned

PHOTO: Handsome Actor Ali Nuhu With Family

Omotola – Jim Iyke Is Nollywood’s Best Dressed Man

Man Stunned After Seeing Mayorkun In Lagos Traffic (Video)

Kylie Jenner’s post-baby b00bs are huge!

Comedian Bovi describes former football great Wilson Oruma as a Nigerian hero

Amber Rose To Be In Lagos Very Soon!!!

Singer Tekno updates fans on his state of health

Actress Funke Akindele’s name removed from Avengers: Infinity War cast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *