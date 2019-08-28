Why Relationships Are Harder These Days: Nadia Buhari

Nollywood actress Nadia Buhari has opined that relationships are now harder because the word ”love” is usually used out of context.
The screen diva made this known in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
Relationships are harder now because conversations became texting….arguments became phone calls….feelings became subliminal messages….sex became easy….the word LOVE is used out of context! Insecurities became a way of thinking…getting jealous became a habit…trust is hard to come by…being hurt became natural, and leaving became the only option. Sad but true. 🤔