Why We Sealed Off Bobrisky’s Birthday Venue: Police Spokesman

Shortly after news filtered in that the venue for the 28th birthday celebration of popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky was sealed off, the spokesman for the Lagos state police, Bala Elkana, has confirmed the development.

According to Elkana, the venue was sealed off based on credible intelligence.

Read Also: Wearing Oversize Bra Will Not Change Your Demonic Look: Nollywood Actor Slams Bobrisky

His words:

”Police have sealed off the venue based on credible intelligence. That is the most brief I can give for now”