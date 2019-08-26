Why You Shouldn’t Listen To This Tithe And Offering Magician: Nollywood Actor Fires Oyedepo

by Valerie Oke
Bishop Oyedepo
Bishop Oyedepo

Yomi Black, a popular Nollywood actor, and movie director has described Bishop David Oyedepo as a ”tithe and offering magician” because of a statement credited to him wherein he was quoted as saying: Your destiny anchors on God, not your energy or sweat.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Slams Oyedepo For Cursing Killers Of His Resident Pastor

Yomi Black in his reaction added that all successful people paid their dues and sweat day and night to attain their goals.

See his Instagram post below:

Tags from the story
David Oyedepo, YOMI BLACK
0

