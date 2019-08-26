Why You Shouldn’t Listen To This Tithe And Offering Magician: Nollywood Actor Fires Oyedepo

Yomi Black, a popular Nollywood actor, and movie director has described Bishop David Oyedepo as a ”tithe and offering magician” because of a statement credited to him wherein he was quoted as saying: Your destiny anchors on God, not your energy or sweat.

Yomi Black in his reaction added that all successful people paid their dues and sweat day and night to attain their goals.

