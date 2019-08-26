Wike Did Not Demolish Any Mosque In Port Harcourt: Residents

A popular twitter user, Gimba Kakanda, on Sunday took to the micro-blogging platform to allege that Governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike has demolished multimillion naira mosque at Trans Amadi in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

This information later found to be false, ignited quick fire on social media, with many Muslims condemning the act of the governor.

However to set the record straight, many in Port-Harcourt have taken to Twitter to debunk the report, although an official statement is yet to be made from the governor’s office.

Read Also: We will not apologise that Rivers state is a Christian state: Governor Wike

See some reactions

Buhari's abobakus are circulating a fake story that Gov Wike ordered the demolision of a mosque in Port Harcourt. It's been proven to be false but they're still sticking to their story. Buhari's abobakus are evil people, but you already knew that. — Ikenna Ronald Nzimora (@ronaldnzimora) August 26, 2019

Nawaoo we in Port Harcourt are being told by people in Abuja, Kaduna & Lagos that Gov Wike is demolishing a mosque in PH. I wonder what y'all hope to gain by spreading such falsehood — Oshare (@Oghenekevwe_) August 26, 2019

#FakeNews has ruined lives, incited communal clashes, religious wars & destroyed nations. We shouldn't encourage it here in Rivers State or Nigeria. The news of Gov. Wike demolishing a Mosque in Trans-Amadi, Port-Harcourt is fake & misleading NO MOSQUE WAS DEMOLISHED in PH. RT pic.twitter.com/U4kNm1V1Kt — Port-Harcourt People (@AskPHPeople) August 26, 2019

Gimba tweeted an unverified information, accusing wike of demolishing an inexistent mosque,fanning the ember of religious intolerance. It's quite pitiful that someone like gimba, with some level of education don't the the implications of religious intolerance. — Ogbuefi Okafor🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) August 26, 2019