Wike Did Not Demolish Any Mosque In Port Harcourt: Residents

by Verity
Governor Wike
Governor Wike

A popular twitter user, Gimba Kakanda, on Sunday took to the micro-blogging platform to allege that Governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike has demolished multimillion naira mosque at Trans Amadi in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

This information later found to be false, ignited quick fire on social media, with many Muslims condemning the act of the governor.

However to set the record straight, many in Port-Harcourt have taken to Twitter to debunk the report, although an official statement is yet to be made from the governor’s office.

Read Also: We will not apologise that Rivers state is a Christian state: Governor Wike

See some reactions

 

 

