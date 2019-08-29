Wizkid Spotted Riding Bicycle In Lagos (Video)

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, was recently spotted cruising around the streets of Lagos on a bicycle.

In a video posted on Instagram, the music star was seen riding a bicycle out of the compound of an unidentified building.

The music entertainer was not alone as he was also joined by some of his close buddies.

Information Nigeria reported that the Afro-pop star debuted a new Afro Look which is believed that the star is reinventing himself

Watch the video below: