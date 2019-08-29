Woman Leaks Explicit Chats Between Her Husband And Married Mistress (Photos)

A woman has shared on Twitter, an explicit chat between her husband and a married mistress he is meeting for sex

The woman got wind of the messages after she gained access to her husband’s Twitter account without his knowledge.

The husband traveled to Durban, South Africa, on a business trip but before he did, he contacted the woman via his DM and booked the woman for sex for three days for 15k.

Sharing screenshots of their messages, she wrote:

“I have access to my husbands Twitter and he doesn’t know. He is currently in Durban at Zimbali with another man’s wife. Can we find the husband and tell him to go get his wife. I am already packing and divorcing this dog.”

See the tweet and the messages below: