“Women Are Naturally Expensive, So Choose The Female In Your Price Range”- Nollywood Actress

by Olabanji

Yoruba Actress Tayo Odueke popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo has said via her Instagram page that every woman comes with a price tag.

Sikiratu-Sindodo
Tayo Odueke aka Sikiratu-Sindodo

The actress, who was alleged to be with popular NURTW leader, MC Oluomo and Fuji Musician Alao Malaika in 2014, claimed that every woman is naturally expensive and has a price, implying that females are vulnerable to money.

She said:

“Women are naturally expensive so choose the Female in ur price range” 

READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh, Regina Daniels, Wale Jana, Others Attend COZA For Thanksgiving

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1jhT0Yhg4m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
Alao Malaika, MC Oluomo, tayo odueke
0

You may also like

8 Foods To Eat Every Day For A Perfect Skin

Beyonce Finally Opens Up On Super Bowl ‘Formation’ Performance

Olamide, Salawa others for Lagos Street Carnival

Actress Awele Odita Breaks Up With Her Babydaddy, Koko Zaria Over Jealousy For The First Wife

Photos From Wizkid’s Superstar Album Launch

Music: Davido – Porsche

Kicked Off Facebook, Kid Creates Own Social Network

Edith Windsor, icon of gay rights movement, dies aged 88

‘What Lies Within’ shines at BON Awards 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *