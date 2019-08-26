“Women Are Naturally Expensive, So Choose The Female In Your Price Range”- Nollywood Actress

Yoruba Actress Tayo Odueke popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo has said via her Instagram page that every woman comes with a price tag.

The actress, who was alleged to be with popular NURTW leader, MC Oluomo and Fuji Musician Alao Malaika in 2014, claimed that every woman is naturally expensive and has a price, implying that females are vulnerable to money.

She said:

“Women are naturally expensive so choose the Female in ur price range”

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1jhT0Yhg4m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link