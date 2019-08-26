World Leaders Know Buhari Has No Value To Add — Omokri

Reno Omokri, one of President Muhamamdu Buhari’s prominent critics Monday said world leaders hardly invite Buhari for meeting because they know he has no value to add.

The former presidential aide said this in a tweet on Monday while reacting to a photo of German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and other world leaders listening to Paul Kagame, Kenya president during a conversation.

Omokri says world leaders would rather invite other African leaders like the President of Ghana than Buhari who said in his last meeting with Merkel that his wife’s place is the kitchen and the other room.

He tweeted: Just look at how raptly Angela Merkel and other work leaders are listening to @PaulKagame at the ongoing G-7 meeting. General @MBuhari was not even invited, though @NAkufoAddo was gladly invited. World leaders know Buhari has NOTHING of VALUE to add!

The last time Angela Merkel invited General @MBuhari, he said, and I quote, ‘my wife belongs in the kitchen and other rooms”. Now, tell me why a woman as civilised as Merkel will invite Buhari to join her at G-7? So he can lock her up in the kitchen?