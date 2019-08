Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the November 16 governorship election.

A total of 3,596 delegates were accredited in the primary which held in Lokoja, the state capital.

Read Also: Stop Fixing Elections, Exams On Our Day Of Worship — Seventh Day Adventist Tells FG

Governor Bello got 3, 127 votes to become the flag bearer of the ruling party in the upcoming election.