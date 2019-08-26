“You Will Find The Perfect Person But I Am Not The One For You” – Esther Tells Frodd

Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd got the shock of his life after the woman of his dreams, Esther assured him that he will find the perfect woman but she is not the one for him.

The duo was spotted lying on a couch, having a conversation on what might happen after they leave the house.

Frodd, who seemed to be so enthusiastic about dating Esther outside the house could be seen fantasizing on how he would deal with the situation.

Unfortunately, Esther stopped him in his tracks and told him not to worry because he would find the perfect woman for that exciting romantic moment.

The investment banker went speechless immediately as he continued to stare at her with his mouth agape.

Watch the video below: