Younger Brother To Atiku’s Closest Associate Kidnapped in Adamawa

Jauro Turaki’s younger brother, one of the closest confidant of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has been kidnapped in Adamawa state.

According to reports, Umar Hammandikko was taken away by gunmen at Njoboliyo in Yola South local government of Adamawa State on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses say Hammandikko was kidnapped by five heavily armed gunmen who shot into the air to cause a stir while seizing their victim and taking him away.

He said: “The abductors, five in number, armed to the teeth with guns, whisked him away to an unknown destination.”

He added also that members of the victim’s family have been contacted, although he didn’t state the ransom demanded by the abductors.

Police spokesperson of Adamawa State police command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje confirmed the incident adding that police crack team has been deployed to the area to effect the rescue of the victim and arrest the culprits.