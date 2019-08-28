Your Are A Big Fool And Not The Nigerian Police: Nollywood Actor Slams Paul Okoye

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has described Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group as a fool and not the Nigeria police.

Read Also: Nigerian Police Are Bunch Of Illiterate Fools- Paul Okoye

The Nollywood actor made the comment after Paul Okoye slammed the police following a video wherein one of their men told an Eyinmba player that any young man that drives a benz is a Yahoo boy.

See what he posted below: