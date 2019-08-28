Your Are A Big Fool And Not The Nigerian Police: Nollywood Actor Slams Paul Okoye

by Eyitemi
Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has described Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group as a fool and not the Nigeria police.

Read Also: Nigerian Police Are Bunch Of Illiterate Fools- Paul Okoye

The Nollywood actor made the comment after Paul Okoye slammed the police following a video wherein one of their men told an Eyinmba player that any young man that drives a benz is a Yahoo boy.

You are the bigger FOOL & not the Nigerian Police for not being able to make PEACE with your own TWIN brother… 🤣🤣#Omg, abeg, how can you guys go from being the biggest #MUSIC duo in #Naija to becoming up coming singers by going SOLO individually? 🤷‍♂️Why should Nigerians ” Reason with you ” on that? 🤣Is that not the height of foolishness? Someone just showed me a #POST where one up coming singer label the WHOLE Nigerian #Police Force ” a bunch of illiterate fools ” just because of a few bad EGGS in the Force who treated a #footballer and female #student unjustly, i felt really bad, because that is RUDE, and so CHILDISH, 🙄now i see why you can not reconcile with your up coming singer TWIN #brother. 🤣We have very hardworking and #GOOD Police Officers like @opetodolapo and others who sacrifice their lives on a daily basis for our #SECURITY, If a few bad eggs in the Force misbehave, CRITICIZE them, and even call for their dismissal, 📞but must we throw away the #BABY and the #WATER together? 🤷‍♂️Imagine if #America label all Nigerian, fraudulent people just because of the recent #FBI arrest of 77 Nigerians, abeg, will that narrative be FAIR on the other 180 million hardworking Nigerians like you and me?🤷‍♂️ #repost #instagood #FollowMe #BBnaija2019 #instagram #Lagos #Abuja #Nollywood #share

