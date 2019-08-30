Yvonne Jegede Invites Men She Rejected Earlier To Come And Try Again

Popular Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has shared a hilarious post asking men whose advances she refused earlier to come and try reshooting their shot.

The actress shared a viral photo with words that read: “If you have toasted me before, and I told you I’m in a relationship, please come back.”

The mother of one, whose marriage with actor, Abounce recently crashed, seems ready to mingle again as she invites men to ask her out.

She added in the caption:

“Oya ooo. You all know the story… #shootyourshot.”

See her post below: