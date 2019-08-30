Zlatan Ibile Surprise Bolanle With New SUV Benz

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian rapper and rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile is going all out satisfy his new friend Bolanle as he gifts her a new car.

Bolanle and Zlatan
Bolanle and Zlatan

Recall that the rapper took the lady on a classic date to promote his new song titled ‘Bolanle’ after purchasing a bag worth N750k for her.

Miss Bolanle appreciated the rapper’s gesture after the dinner as she declared that “he is sweet in and out.”

Now the rapper has outdone himself, this time, he purchased a brand new whip for the lady.

See post below:

View this post on Instagram

#BOLANLE PEPPER THEM O 😀 @bolanle_mz

A post shared by Kapaichumarimarichopaco (@zlatan_ibile) on

