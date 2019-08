Lady identified as Bolanle, who went on a dinner date with Zlatan shares lovely appreciative post after a wonderful time out.

Recall that Zlatan in a bid to promote his new single “Bolanle”, told his fans to tag any lady who bears the name as he planned on taking her out on a dinner date.

Zlatan bought the chosen lady, Bolanle a N750k bag and a great dinner. In response to the treatment, Bolanle wrote: