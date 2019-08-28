Zlatan Places Curse On SARS Officer Who Stopped Him

Popular indigenous rapper, and rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile took to his Instagram page to lay a curse on an officer of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) who harassed him.

Zlatan Ibile
Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile

The rapper had an issue with the Economic and Finanacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) back in May when he was arrested alongside rapper, Naira Marley and three others over internet fraud-related issue.

However, this time around, it is not clear what really transpired that led to the harassment from the unidentified FSARS official he laid curse on.

Watch the video below:

