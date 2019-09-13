‘100 Million Nigerians Will Be Taken Out Of Poverty In 10 Years’ – Osinbajo

by Temitope Alabi
VP Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, stated that President Buhari’s administration plans on taking 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

Osinbajo made this known during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar at his Abdullahi Fodio palace in Birnin Kebbi.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to take 10 millions Nigerian out of poverty in the next 10 years, we can believe very strongly we can achieve it with the collaboration with the state governors.

“We are here in Kebbi for several things and to promote National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and petty traders business, and to inspect the renovation of market in the state,” he said.

He went on to say that the National Micro and Medium Enterprises scheme was created to help owners of small businesses.

“We give petty traders N10,000, when they pay back we increase it to N20,000.

“This is a very good program which is designed to help hard-working citizens of this country; they should be able to have support from government no matter how little it is,”  he added.

