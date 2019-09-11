$11m Fraud: Invictus Obi Remanded In US Prison Till February 2020

by Verity

 

Obinwanne Okeke, Invictus Group CEO, popularly known as Invictus Obi, has been remanded in a US prison over an alleged $11 million fraud until February next year.

Invictus Obi on Monday, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of internet fraud when his case came up for hearing at a court in Virginia.

The judge at the federal courthouse, Virginia, ordered that he be remanded in prison until February 18, 2020, when the trial will continue.

A federal grand jury who looked at the evidence presented by the FBI and the United States Department of Justice unanimously agreed that Invictus should be made to forfeit at least $11 million in asset.

The department found him guilty and recommended his trial.

However, if convicted, Invictus, who was once listed by Forbes as one of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans could spend up to 30 years in prison, and the likelihood of forfeiting his wealth.

 

 

