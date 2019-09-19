19-Year-Old Who Falsified JAMB Result Arrested

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has nabbed a 19-year-old who falsified her result. The young lady has now been handed over to the police.

The girl, identified as Rejoice Mordi, was arrested at JAMB headquarters in Bwari area of Abuja.

She had shown up there with her dad to complain about getting two result slips from JAMB after increasing her score from 164 to 264.

Read Also: UTME Candidate Arrested For Attempting To Upgrade JAMB Score From 162 to 206

JAMB’s bulletin released on Sunday reads;

“The 19-year-old who falsified her 2019 UTME result from 164 to 264 had petitioned us for (allegedly) giving her two results in the 2019 UTME. The board, upon receipt of the complaint, invited the candidate who appeared before the board in company of her father, Frank Emordi.

“The Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, read the riot act to the petitioner and her father and gave them a grace period to retrace their steps, knowing that there is forensic analysis that she falsified the score.

“Upon the expiration of the opportunity, after a thorough examination of the evidence, the candidate owned up to her misdeeds. She said the agent sent the inflated result to her through a Whatsapp group which she had deleted.

“Checks by the board revealed that the candidate had made three successful attempts at checking her result. However, on the candidate’s dashboard, 164 score still remained. She had since been handed over to security agents for further interrogation.

“The candidate’s father appealed to the registrar, saying, “I talked to her (Rejoice) and she said a guy she met at the centre collected her registration number and three of her friends.

“The man was the one who forwarded the results to them through Whatsapp. If she had informed me about that, I would not have followed her to the JAMB office.”