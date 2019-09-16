2019 Emmy Awards: See Full List Of Winners

The 2019 Emmy Awards was held on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here are the full list of winners;

Best Children’s Program

“Carmen Sandiego”

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

“Song of Parkland”

“Star Wars Resistance”

“When You Wish Upon a Pickle” – WINNER

BEST COMMERCIAL

“Behind the Mac – Make Something Wonderful” (Macbook)

“Dream Crazy” (Nike) – WINNER

“A Great Day in Hollywood” (Netflix)

“Point of View” (Sandy Hook Promise)

“Shot on iPhone XS – Don’t Mess with Mother” (iPhone)

GUEST ACTING



BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Kristin Scott Thomas, “Fleabag”

Fiona Shaw, “Fleabag”

Maya Rudolph, “Fleabag”

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – WINNER

Sandra Oh, “Saturday Night Live”

Emma Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – WINNER

Rufus Sewell, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Matt Damon, “Saturday Night Live”

Robert De Niro, “Saturday Night Live”

John Mulaney, “Saturday Night Live”

Adam Sandler, “Saturday Night Live”

Peter MacNicol, “Veep”

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”

Carice van Houten, “Game of Thrones”

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale” – WINNER

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Laverne Cox, “Orange is the New Black”

Phylicia Rashad, “This is Us”

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” – WINNER

Glynn Turman, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Michael Angarano, “This is Us”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This is Us”

Kumail Nanjiani, “The Twilight Zone”

BEST COMEDY CASTING

“Barry”

“Fleabag” – WINNER

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Russian Doll”

“Veep”

BEST DRAMA CASTING

“Game of Thrones” – WINNER

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

BEST MOVIE/MINI CASTING

“Chernobyl”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“Sharp Objects”

“When They See Us” – WINNER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY (SCRIPTED PROGRAM)

Kathryn Burns, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” – WINNER

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (MULTI-CAMERA)

“The Ranch” — “Reckless” – WINNER

“Rel” — “Halloween”

“Will and Grace” — “Family, Trip”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (SINGLE-CAMERA, HALF-HOUR)

“Ballers” — “Rough Ride”

“Fleabag” — “Episode 1”

“Homecoming” — “Optics”

“Insecure” — “High-Like”

“Russian Doll” — “Ariadne” – WINNER

“What We Do in the Shadows” — “Manhattan Night Club”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (SINGLE-CAMERA, ONE HOUR)

“Game of Thrones” — “The Iron Throne”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Holly”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “The Word”

“Hanna” — “Forest”

“The Man in the High Castle” — “Jahr Null”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “Simone” – WINNER

“Ray Donovan” — “Staten Island: Part 1”



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (MOVIE/MINI)

“Chernobyl” — “Please Remain Calm” – WINNER

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“True Detective” — “The Great War And Modern Memory”

“When They See Us” — “Part One”

BEST COSTUMES (PERIOD)

“Chernobyl” — “Please Remain Calm”

“Fosse/Verdon” — “Life is a Cabaret”

“GLOW” — “Every Potato Has a Receipt”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “We’re Going to the Catskills!” – WINNER

“Pose” — “Pilot”

BEST COSTUMES (FANTASY/SCI-FI)

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” — “Forbidden Fruit”

“Game of Thrones” — “The Bells” – WINNER

“Good Omens” — “Hard Times”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “The Word”

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” — “Penultimate Peril: Part 2”

BEST COSTUMES (CONTEMPORARY)

“Black-ish” — “Purple Rain”

“Escape at Dannemora” — “Episode 6”

“Grace and Frankie” — “The Wedding”

“Russian Doll” — “Superiority Complex” – WINNER

“Schitt’s Creek” — “The Dress”

“Sharp Objects” — “Closer”



BEST HAIRSTYLING (SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES)

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” — “Forbidden Fruit”

“Game of Thrones” — “The Long Night”

“GLOW” — “The Good Twin”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “We’re Going to the Catskills!” – WINNER

“Pose” — “Pilot”

BEST HAIRSTYLING (MOVIE/MINI)

“Chernobyl”

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“Fosse/Verdon” – WINNER

“Sharp Objects” — “Closer”

“True Detective”



BEST ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

“First Man VR”

“HQ Trivia x Warner Bros: A Live And Interactive Animation First”

“NASA’s InSights Mars Landing” – WINNER

“Traveling While Black”

“You vs. Wild”

BEST CREATIVE ACHIEVEMENT IN INTERACTIVE MEDIA

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” – WINNER

“Game of Thrones” — “Fight for the Living: Beyond the Wall Virtual Reality Experience”

“The Good Place” — “Interactive Fan Experience”

BEST MAIN TITLE DESIGN

“Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes”

“Game of Thrones” – WINNER

“Star Trek: Discovery”

“True Detective”

“Warrior”

BEST MAKEUP (SINGLE-CAMERA, NON-PROSTHETIC)

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” — “Forbidden Fruit”

“Game of Thrones” — “The Long Night” – WINNER

“GLOW” — “The Good Twin”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

“Pose” — “Pilot”

BEST MAKEUP (MOVIE/MINI, NON-PROSTHETIC)

“Chernobyl”

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“Fosse/Verdon” – WINNER

“Sharp Objects”

“True Detective”

BEST PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” — “Apocalypse Then”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“Game of Thrones” — “The Long Night”

“Star Trek: Discovery” — “If Memory Serves” – WINNER

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION (SERIES)

“Barry” — “What?!”

“Game of Thrones” — “The Long Night” – WINNER

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “The Word”

“House of Cards” — “Chapter 73”

“This is Us” — “Songbird Road: Part One”

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION (MOVIE/MINI)

“Chernobyl” — “Please Remain Calm” – WINNER

“Escape at Dannemora” — “Episode 5”

“Good Omens” — “In the Beginning”

“True Detective” — “The Final Country”

“When They See Us” — “Part Two”

BEST MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

“Castle Rock”

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

“Good Omens”

“Our Planet”

“Succession” – WINNER

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION

“Better Call Saul” — “Something Stupid”

“Fosse/Verdon” — “Life is a Cabaret”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “We’re Going to the Catskills!” – WINNER

“Quincy”

“Russian Doll” — “Nothing in This World is Easy”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (SINGLE-CAMERA DRAMA)

“Game of Thrones” — “The Iron Throne”

“Game of Thrones” — “The Long Night” – WINNER

“Game of Thrones” — “Winterfell”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “The Word”

“Killing Eve” — “Desperate Times”

“Ozark” — “One Way Out”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY)

“Barry” — “Berkman > Block”

“Barry” — “Ronny/Lily”

“Fleabag” — “Episode 1” – WINNER

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “Simone”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

“Russian Doll” — “Ariadne”



BEST PICTURE EDITING (MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY)

“The Big Bang Theory” — “The Stockholm Syndrome”

“The Conners” — “Keep on Truckin’”

“Mom” — “Big Floor Pillows and a Ball of Fire”

“One Day at a Time” — “The Funeral” – WINNER

“Will and Grace” — “Family, Trip”



BEST PICTURE EDITING (SINGLE-CAMERA MOVIE/MINI)

“Chernobyl” — “Open Wide, O Earth”

“Chernobyl” — “Please Remain Calm” – WINNER

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“Fosse/Verdon” — “Life is a Cabaret”

“Sharp Objects” — “Fix”

“True Detective” — “If You Have Ghosts”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY, ONE HOUR OR MORE)

“Escape at Dannemora”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Holly” – WINNER

“Killing Eve” — “The Hungry Caterpillar”

“Ozark” — “Outer Darkness”

“The Umbrella Academy” — “We Only See Each Other At Weddings And Funerals”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (NARRATIVE PERIOD/FANTASY, ONE HOUR OR MORE)

“Chernobyl” – WINNER

“Fosse/Verdon”

“Game of Thrones” — “The Bells”

“The Man in the High Castle” — “Now More Than Ever, We Care About You”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “Simone”/”We’re Going to the Catskills!”

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” — “Penultimate Peril: Part 1”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (NARRATIVE, HALF-HOUR)

“Barry” — “Ronny/Lily”

“Russian Doll” — “Nothing in This World is Easy” – WINNER

“Veep” — “Veep”

“Will and Grace” — Jack’s Big Gay Wedding”



BEST SHORT FORM COMEDY/DRAMA SERIES

“An Emmy for Megan”

“Hack Into Broadway”

“It’s Bruno!”

“Special”

“State of the Union” – WINNER



BEST SHORT FORM ACTRESS

Ilana Glazer, “Hack Into Broad City”

Abbi Jacobson, “Hack Into Broad City”

Jessica Hecht, “Special”

Punam Patel, “Special”

Rosamund Pike, “State of the Union” – WINNER

BEST SHORT FORM ACTOR

Jimmy Fallon, “Beto Breaks the Internet”

Ed Begley Jr., “CTRL ALT DELETE”

Patton Oswalt, “An Emmy for Megan”

Ryan O’Connell, “Special”

Chris O’Dowd, “State of the Union” – WINNER

BEST SOUND EDITING (ONE HOUR SERIES)

“Better Call Saul” — “Talk”

“Game of Thrones” — “The Long Night” – WINNER

“Gotham” — “Legend of the Dark Knight: I Am Bane”

“Star Trek: Discovery” — “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” — “Pilot”



BEST SOUND EDITING (HALF-HOUR)

“Ballers” — “This is Not Our World”

“Barry” — “Ronny/Lily” – WINNER

“Love, Death and Robots” — “The Secret War”

“Russian Doll” — “The Way Out”

“What We Do in the Shadows” — “Werewolf Feud”

BEST SOUND EDITING (MOVIE/MINI)

“Catch-22” — “Episode 1”

“Chernobyl” — “1:23:45” – WINNER

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“True Detective” — “The Great War and Modern Memory”

“When They See Us” — “Part Four”



BEST SOUND MIXING (ONE HOUR SERIES)

“Better Call Saul” — “Talk”

“Game of Thrones” — “The Long Night” – WINNER

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Holly”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy”

“Ozark” — “The Badger”

BEST SOUND MIXING (MOVIE/MINI)

“Chernobyl” — “1:23:45” – WINNER

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“Fosse/Verdon” — “All I Care About is Love”

“True Detective” — “The Great War and Modern Memory”

“When They See Us” — “Part Four”

BEST SOUND MIXING (HALF HOUR)

“Barry” — “Ronny/Lily” – WINNER

“The Kominsky Method” — “Chapter 1: An Actor Avoids”

“Modern Family” — “A Year of Birthdays”

“Russian Doll” — “The Way Out”

“Veep” — “Veep”

BEST STUNT COORDINATION (COMEDY/VARIETY)

“Barry”

“Cobra Kai”

“GLOW” – WINNER

“Russian Doll”

“The Tick”

BEST STUNT COORDINATION (DRAMA/MOVIE/MINI)

“The Blacklist”

“Blindspot”

“Game of Thrones” – WINNER

“S.W.A.T.”

“SEAL Team”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Game of Thrones” — “The Bells” – WINNER

“The Man in the High Castle” — “Jahr Null”

“The Orville” — “Identity Part II”

“Star Trek: Discovery” — “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2”

“The Umbrella Academy” — “The White Violin”



BEST SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS

“Catch-22″‘ — “Episode 4”

“Chernobyl” — “1:23:45” – WINNER

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“Escape at Dannemora” — “Episode 6”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” — “Pilot”