2019 Emmys Awards: Full List Of Winners

The 71st Primetime Emmys Awards was held on Sunday night, Septemeber 22, in Downtown Los Angeles and saw many of our favorites going home with a plaque or two.

Winners

Outstanding Drama Series

Winner: Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Winner: Fleabag

Fleabag Barry

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Directing for a Drama Series

Winner: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Lisa Brühlmann, “Killing Eve”

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” (“The Iron Throne”)

Adam McKay, “Succession”

David Nutter, “Game of Thrones”(The Last of the Starks”)

Daina Reid, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones” (“The Long Night”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Billy Porter, Pose

Billy Porter, Pose Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark

Julia Garner, Ozark Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Writing for a Drama Series

Winner: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Jesse Armstrong, Succession David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones

Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul

Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard

Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Winner : Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Director for a Variety Series

Winner: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!

Derek Waters, Drunk History

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, Who Is America?

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Winner: Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Who Is America?

Writing for a Variety Series

Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Documentary Now!

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited Series

Winner: Chernobyl

Chernobyl Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner : Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Outstanding Television Movie

Winner : Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Herve

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Winner: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us

Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora (“Episode 7”)

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora (“Episode 6”)

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Directing for a Limited Series

Winner : Johan Renck, Chernobyl

: Johan Renck, Chernobyl Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon (“Who’s Got the Pain”)

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon (“Glory”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Patricia Arquette, The Act Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Outstanding Competition Program

Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner : Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner : Bill Hader, Barry

: Bill Hader, Barry Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Director for a Comedy Series

Winner: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag

Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag Alec Berg, Barry (“The Audition”)

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory

Bill Hader, Barry (“ronny/lily”)

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“We’re Going to the Catskills!”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“All Alone”)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll (“Nothing in This World Is Easy”)

David Mandel, Veep

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place

Allison Silverman, Russian Doll (“A Warm Body”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series