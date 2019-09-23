2019 Emmys Awards: Full List Of Winners

The 71st Primetime Emmys Awards was held on Sunday night, Septemeber 22, in Downtown Los Angeles and saw many of our favorites going home with a plaque or two.
Read Also: 2019 Emmy Awards: See Full List Of Nominations
Winners
Outstanding Drama Series
- Winner: Game of Thrones
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Winner: Fleabag
- Barry
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt’s Creek
- Veep
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Winner: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Directing for a Drama Series
- Winner: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Lisa Brühlmann, “Killing Eve”
- David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” (“The Iron Throne”)
- Adam McKay, “Succession”
- David Nutter, “Game of Thrones”(The Last of the Starks”)
- Daina Reid, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones” (“The Long Night”)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Winner: Billy Porter, Pose
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark
- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Writing for a Drama Series
- Winner: Jesse Armstrong, Succession
- David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones
- Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve
- Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
- Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard
- Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Winner: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Director for a Variety Series
- Winner: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
- Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!
- Derek Waters, Drunk History
- Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, Who Is America?
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- Winner: Saturday Night Live
- At Home With Amy Sedaris
- Documentary Now
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America
- Who Is America?
Writing for a Variety Series
- Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Documentary Now!
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Limited Series
- Winner: Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Winner: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Joey King, The Act
- Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Outstanding Television Movie
- Winner: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
- Brexit
- Deadwood: The Movie
- King Lear
- My Dinner With Herve
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Winner: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama
- Winner: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl
- Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal
- Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us
- Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora (“Episode 7”)
- Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora (“Episode 6”)
- Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Winner: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Asante Blackk, When They See Us
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- John Leguizamo, When They See Us
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
- Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Directing for a Limited Series
- Winner: Johan Renck, Chernobyl
- Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
- Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon (“Who’s Got the Pain”)
- Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal
- Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
- Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon (“Glory”)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Winner: Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
- Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Outstanding Competition Program
- Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Nailed It!
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Winner: Bill Hader, Barry
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Director for a Comedy Series
- Winner: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag
- Alec Berg, Barry (“The Audition”)
- Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory
- Bill Hader, Barry (“ronny/lily”)
- Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“We’re Going to the Catskills!”)
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“All Alone”)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
- Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15
- Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll (“Nothing in This World Is Easy”)
- David Mandel, Veep
- Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place
- Allison Silverman, Russian Doll (“A Warm Body”)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Winner: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Colman, Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Winner: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Stephen Root, Veep
- Henry Winkler, Barry