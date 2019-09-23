2019 Emmys Awards: Full List Of Winners

by Temitope Alabi

The 71st Primetime Emmys Awards was held on Sunday night, Septemeber 22, in Downtown Los Angeles and saw many of our favorites going home with a plaque or two.

Read Also: 2019 Emmy Awards: See Full List Of Nominations

 

Winners

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Winner: Game of Thrones
  • Better Call Saul
  • Bodyguard
  • Killing Eve
  • Ozark
  • Pose
  • Succession
  • This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series 

  • Winner: Fleabag
  • Barry
  • The Good Place
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Russian Doll
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Winner: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
  • Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Robin Wright, House of Cards

Directing for a Drama Series

  • Winner: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
  • Lisa Brühlmann, “Killing Eve”
  • David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” (“The Iron Throne”)
  • Adam McKay, “Succession”
  • David Nutter, “Game of Thrones”(The Last of the Starks”)
  • Daina Reid, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones” (“The Long Night”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Winner: Billy Porter, Pose
  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
  • Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
  • Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
  • Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
  • Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Writing for a Drama Series

  • Winner: Jesse Armstrong, Succession
  • David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones
  • Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve
  • Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
  • Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard
  • Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Winner: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
  • Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
  • Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
  • Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
  • Michael Kelly, House of Cards
  • Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

  • Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • The Late Late Show With James Corden
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Director for a Variety Series

  • Winner: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
  • Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!
  • Derek Waters, Drunk History
  • Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, Who Is America?

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

  • Winner: Saturday Night Live
  • At Home With Amy Sedaris
  • Documentary Now
  • Drunk History
  • I Love You, America
  • Who Is America?

Writing for a Variety Series

  • Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Documentary Now!
  • Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited Series

  • Winner: Chernobyl
  • Escape at Dannemora
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • Sharp Objects
  • When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Winner: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
  • Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
  • Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
  • Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
  • Joey King, The Act
  • Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Outstanding Television Movie

  • Winner: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
  • Brexit
  • Deadwood: The Movie
  • King Lear
  • My Dinner With Herve

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Winner: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
  • Mahershala Ali, True Detective
  • Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
  • Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
  • Jared Harris, Chernobyl
  • Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

  • Winner: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl
  • Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal
  • Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us
  • Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora (“Episode 7”)
  • Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora (“Episode 6”)
  • Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Winner: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
  • Asante Blackk, When They See Us
  • Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
  • John Leguizamo, When They See Us
  • Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
  • Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Directing for a Limited Series

  • Winner: Johan Renck, Chernobyl
  • Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
  • Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon (“Who’s Got the Pain”)
  • Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal
  • Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
  • Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon (“Glory”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Winner: Patricia Arquette, The Act
  • Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
  • Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
  • Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
  • Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
  • Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Outstanding Competition Program

  • Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • The Amazing Race
  • American Ninja Warrior
  • Nailed It!
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
  • Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Winner: Bill Hader, Barry
  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Don Cheadle, Black Monday
  • Ted Danson, The Good Place
  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Director for a Comedy Series

  • Winner: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag
  • Alec Berg, Barry (“The Audition”)
  • Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory
  • Bill Hader, Barry (“ronny/lily”)
  • Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“We’re Going to the Catskills!”)
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“All Alone”)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

  • Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
  • Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
  • Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15
  • Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll (“Nothing in This World Is Easy”)
  • David Mandel, Veep
  • Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place
  • Allison Silverman, Russian Doll (“A Warm Body”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Winner: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Anna Chlumsky, Veep
  • Sian Clifford, Fleabag
  • Olivia Colman, Fleabag
  • Betty Gilpin, GLOW
  • Sarah Goldberg, Barry
  • Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Winner: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Tony Hale, Veep
  • Stephen Root, Veep
  • Henry Winkler, Barry
Tags from the story
Emmy Awards
0

You may also like

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid plan new collabo; singles set to drop.

D’banj Surprises Fans On His Birthday As He Shows His Cooking Skill In Public (Video,Photos)

Kehinde Bankole gives them hot hot in new photo

Duncan Mighty Finally Gave His Ford Car To An Errand Boy [See Photo]

PHOTO: Jim Iyke Back On Set Weeks After His T.B Joshua Deliverance

Joke Turns To War! Davido and Tiwa Savage Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Actress Mercy Johnson Pregnant With 2nd Child Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Day 2 Of Jim Iyke And Nadia Buari’s Holiday In Europe

Day 2 Of Jim Iyke And Nadia Buari’s Holiday In Europe

Full list of 2017 AMAs nominations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *