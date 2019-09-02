2019 FIFA World Best: Three Man Final Shortlist Released

The Federation of International Football Association(FIFA) has announced the three-man final shortlist for the 2019 FIFA the best award.

Liverpool defender, Virgil Van Dijk, leads the pecking order after clinching the 2019 UEFA best player of the year during an award ceremony which held in Monaco, France, recently.

The other two shortlists include five times Ballon D’or winner duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The winner of the prestigious individual award would be announced at a FIFA ceremony in Milan, Italy, on September 23rd.