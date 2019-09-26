26-Year-Old Accountant Dies After Phone She Was Charging Fell Into Her Bath

by Eyitemi
Smartphone
Smartphone

A 26-year-old accountant identified as Evgenia Shulyatyeva, has reportedly died after the phone she was charging fell into her bath which she was in.

Narrating how it happened, her mum said she rushed to her apartment only to meet her unconscious after she failed to respond to her messages.

Although it remains unknown whether she was using the phone at the time the incident happened but the Moscow police authority has since begun an investigation into the circumstance surrounding her death.

 

