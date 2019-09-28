28 Alleged Drug Dealers, 15 Illegal Street Traders Arrested In Lagos

28 persons have reportedly been arrested by policemen attached to the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences.

According to reports, 28 suspected miscreants and 15 illegal street traders who dealt in hard drugs were nabbed at various locations around Afrika Shrine, Alausa, Ikeja.

Chairman of the task force, Olayinka Egbeyemi, made this known via a statement.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, over the weekend, raided all streets within Central Business District including surroundings of the ‘African Shrine’, Alausa, Ikeja.

“The enforcement operations became imperative following complaints from members of the public about the criminal activities of miscreants and environmental nuisance of illegal street traders around the Shrine,” he said.

He continued saying drugs like Tramadol, Codeine, Skunk, marijuana, Illegal liquor and assorted food were also seen with those arrested.

“These consumable and non-consumable items are freely sold on the streets in defiance of security agencies and government authority,” he said.